Hema Malini Has Chosen Not To 'Meddle' In Daughter Esha Deol's Divorce From Bharat Takhtani: Report

Earlier this month, actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. The couple broke the news to their fans and followers by issuing a joint statement that read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.” Now, a source close to the actress and her family told Zoom that Esha's mom and veteran actress Hema Malini is supportive of her daughter and has chosen not to meddle in her decision.

“She is certainly not commenting on her daughter's decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha's life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she has always been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter's actions,” the source noted.

Commenting on the news of the divorce that sent shockwaves across social media last week, the source told Zoom, "It was brewing for a while. Esha and her husband had decided to part ways for some time now. They were just waiting for the right time to announce their separation. Now that it is out of the way, Esha is trying to move on with her life.”

Separation rumours surrounding Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani began when Bharat was absent from Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration. The grand event was attended by all family members and the who's who of Bollywood, including Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan and Rakesh Roshan.

Esha and Bharat got married in 2012 in Mumbai. They are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. On the work front, Esha Deol is known for her work in films including Dhoom, No Entry, and Yuva.