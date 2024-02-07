After Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Announce Split, A Timeline Of Their Relationship

A throwback of Esha Deol and Bharat. (courtesy: imeshdeol)

Actress Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. They got married in 2012 in Mumbai. They are parents to two daughters — Radhya and Miraya. In a joint statement, Esha and Bharat expressed, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.” Now, let us take a moment and reflect on their journey over the past 11 years.

1. Marriage

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got married in 2012. The event took place at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai and was attended by the couple's friends and family. Last year, Esha shared a picture of her wedding frame featuring herself, Bharat, and her parents, megastars Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

2. First Pregnancy

In 2017, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their pregnancy. It was Esha's mother, Hema Malini, who shared this joyful news on X (formerly Twitter). Hema Malini wrote, “Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that Esha Deol and Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes.”

Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes ???? — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 25, 2017

3. Godh Bharai

For the godh bharai ceremony, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani picked stunning creations from designer Neeta Lulla's studio. In the pic, she looks stunning in a red outfit. Bharat kept it simple in a cream-coloured ethnic ensemble. The designer herself shared a picture of Bharat and Esha dressed in their elegant attire on Instagram.

4. Radhya's Birth

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani joyfully welcomed their first child, Radhya, in October 2017. They brought her home, cradled in a soft baby pink blanket. The heartwarming picture, captured by paparazzi, quickly became an instant hit on social media.

5. Second Pregnancy Announcement

In 2019, Esha Deol shared an adorable picture to announce her second pregnancy. The heartwarming image features Esha's firstborn, Radhya, sitting on a couch with a sign beside her that read, "I'm being promoted to big sister."

6. Miraya's Birth

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani welcomed their second child, Miraya, in June 2019. As they exited the hospital, the paparazzi captured the priceless moment.

7. 10th Anniversary

To mark their 10th anniversary, Esha Deol posted a picture of herself and Bharat Takhtani. In her message, Esha expressed, "I love you Radhya Miraya's dada for eternity for keeps. Cheers to a decade filled with love and a few blows. You are my forever. Love you."

8. Hema Malini's Birthday

Separation rumours surrounding Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani began when Bharat was absent from Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration. The grand event was attended by all family members and the who's who of Bollywood, including Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan and Rakesh Roshan.

9. Esha Deol's Birthday

Even on Esha Deol's birthday last year, Bharat Takhtani was MIA. Esha celebrated the special day with her sister Ahana Deol, cousin Abhay Deol, and other industry friends, including Rakul Preet Singh, Tusshar Kapoor and Zayed Khan.

On the work front, Esha Deol is known for her work in films including Dhoom, No Entry, and Yuva.