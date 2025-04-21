Esha Deol's Loud Shout Out To Brother Sunny's <i>Jaat</i>: "More Power"

Esha Deol watched brother Sunny Deol's Jaat in theatres recently. Sharing a screengrab on her Instagram Stories, Esha wrote, "Love, love and only love bhaiya. More power." Sunny Deol re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories.

Recently Hema Malini and Esha were asked to share their excitement when Jaat was released in theatres.

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, Hema Malini said, "I heard it has opened with a bumper number. It is nice to know that people are liking his film. Dharamji khush hain (Dharm ji is very happy.) The film is so good, I believe."

Sunny Deol's half-sister, Esha Deol, also shared her joy over the positive response to Jaat. The actress said, "I am so happy. It is all his hard work and people's love for him. I am so happy that the film has opened big and that is how it has to be with him. Always."

Meanwhile, Jaat was embroiled in a controversy over a scene that was considered "religiously insensitive" by members of the Christian community.

The makers confirmed the immediate removal of the controversial scene and apologised for hurting the sentiment.

"To whomsoever it may concern, there has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect. Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken quick action to delete the scene from the film. We sincerely apologise to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt."

This response followed a police complaint filed at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and director Gopichand Malineni.

The complaint, lodged by a resident of Pholriwal village named Vikalp Gold, alleged that the film offended Christian sentiments by inappropriately depicting a crucifixion scene involving Lord Jesus Christ.