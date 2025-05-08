Esha Deol On Her New "Dynamic" With Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani For Their Children

Esha Deol announced her divorce from Bharat Takhtani last year. In a recent interview, she was asked about being a single parent. To this, Esha emphasized that she and her husband have developed a new dynamic for the sake of their daughters - Radhya and Miraya.

In a chat with YouTube channel Mamaraazzi, Esha was asked if being a single mom was more rewarding or it took a toll on her.

"I don't like to think of myself as a single mother because I don't behave like one nor do I let the other person behave that way with me. It's just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change.

"And if it doesn't work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon you, especially when you have children, the two mature individuals must take it upon them to work out in another dynamic but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that's exactly what Bharat and I do," Esha Deol said.

During the same chat, Esha Deol was asked how she manages her time between her personal and professional lives. Prioristing that all working mothers have to balance between the two, Esha Deol said, "Because without it, if your schedule goes for a toss, it creates guilt and there is mismanagement."

Esha also added that she sometimes schedules her work in one month advance to manage time.

Esha and Bharat got married in 2012. They announced their separation in 2024 with a statement that read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected."