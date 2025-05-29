Why Esha Deol Looked Forward To Visiting Parents Hema Malini And Dharmendra's Film Sets

Esha Deol recently took a trip down the memory lane, as she recalled her childhood days in Ooty, in 1987. She reminisced about tagging along with her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, to their shoots and always looking forward to indulging in horse riding.

Esha took to Instagram to share a nostalgic picture from her childhood, an adorable photo of her sitting atop a horse named Shanti, accompanied by her trusted caretaker.

She revealed how she would go with her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini to film sets. The highlight was the mornings and evenings when she would go horse riding.

Her caption read, "This was Ooty in 1987. That gorgeous mare in brown is Shanti and her caretaker Ramu. I remember going so often with my parents for their shoots and always looked forward to my morning and evenings spending time horse riding.”

The actress recalled she would go all over the town riding the horse.

She added, “Shanti was gentle and a dream to ride . We would go all over town and explore the hills & market places together. Miss those moments now and I'm thankful to Ramu who taught me not just horse riding but how to feed Shanti, pet her & fall in love with animals.#throwbackthursday #horseriding #ooty #hillstation #1980s #india #love #eshadeol #gratitude."

Dharmendra And Hema Malini's Biggest Blockbusters

The two actors had a series of blockbusters during the 1970s and 1980s.

While Dharmendra and Hema Malini as Veeru and Basanti from Sholay remain iconic, some of their other films together include Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Raja Jani (1972), Dream Girl (1977), The Burning Train (1980), and Baghavat (1982).

Esha Deol's Career Graph

Esha made her acting debut in the romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002. She tasted success in the political film Aayutha Ezhuthu, the action thrillers Dhoom, Dus, Kaal, and the comedy No Entry.

This was followed by a setback and a hiatus. She returned to acting with the streaming series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

Esha Deol's Recent Projects

Esha's latest work includes Tumko Meri Kasam, which is believed to be based on the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain.

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, Tumko Meri Kasam, also stars Adah Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in key roles.

