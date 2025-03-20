Esha Deol On Ajay Devgn Dating Rumours: "That Was So Weird"

Esha Deol, who is making her theatrical comeback with the film Tumko Meri Kasam after 14 years, has addressed her dating rumours with Ajay Devgn. The actress revealed that she and Ajay share a bond of mutual "respect, love and admiration."

Esha Deol, in a conversation with Quint, was asked to share the weirdest rumour she heard about herself.

Speaking about the initial phase of her career, she said, "I was linked to a lot of my co-stars back then. Some may be true, but many are not. They were even trying to link me up with Ajay Devgn. I share a very beautiful and different bond with Ajay. It is filled with respect, love, and admiration for each other. That was so weird."

Citing the reasons for the speculations back at that time, Esha Deol said, "There were a lot of stories cooked up. Maybe because we were doing a lot of films together at that time."

Esha Deol and Ajay Devgn have shared screen space in multiple films including Yuva, LOC: Kargil, Cash, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Insan and Kaal. More recently, the duo worked together in the 2022 web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The psychological thriller is a remake of the British thriller series Luther, starring Idris Elba. Besides Esha and Ajay, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness also features Rashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles.

Coming to Esha Deol's upcoming film Tumko Meri Kasam, the movie is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The story is loosely based on the life of Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF — one of the popular nationwide chains of fertility clinics. Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh are a part of the project as well. The film will premiere on March 21.

Esha Deol, the daughter of film veterans Hema Malini and Dharmendra, forayed into the cinema world with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She is credited to movies like Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Dhoom and Tell Me O Kkhuda to name a few.