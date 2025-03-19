Esha Deol On Being Single Parent After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani: "For Your Kids, You Have To Be A Unit"

Esha Deol announced her divorce from Bharat Takhtani in February last year. In a recent interview with The Quint, the actor opened up about the challenges of being a single parent and how she is adapting herself to the new role of co-parenting.

Esha shared that the changing equation between the husband and the wife can't affect their children's wellbeing and she has always ensured that.

"When kids are involved, it is important to let your ego aside and have the threshold. At the end of the day, we are parents to these beautiful kids. Let's give them the best and that's when I think, when you decide to do that, when you are like that, the other person... he or she has to melt, if it's possible. And you change the roles. And you co-parent," Esha told The Quint.

Esha also emphasized that for the sake of the children, the parents need to portray themselves as a "unit."

"For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can't break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don't give up on that," she said.

When asked about taking a break from acting after embracing motherhood, Esha said she doesn't have regrets as she always wanted to have a family life.

"I always wanted to do what every girl wants to do - marry, settle down, have children and I am still doing my bit wholeheartedly and for my two daughters, they enjoy the fact that their mom is an actor," Esha added.

Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in the year 2012. They are parents to daughters Miraya and Radhya.