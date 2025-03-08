To "Dearest Darling" Anupam Kher, An Adorable Birthday Wish From Wife Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher turned 70 on Friday, and his wife Kirron Kher made sure to mark the occasion with an adorable Instagram post.

The actress shared a snap that screamed couple goals. The picture captured Kirron wrapped lovingly in her husband's arms.

Before you say “aww,” do not forget to read Kirron's heartfelt wish for the love of her life.

The actress wrote, “Dearest Darling Anupam Kher wishing you a very happy and blessed birthday. God bless you with a healthy and happy birthday and many many more years to follow. Years filled with creativity and joy. Lots of love”

Anupam Kher's son, Sikandar Kher, also posted a special birthday wish for the “great father.”

In his Instagram post, the father-son duo could be seen sitting together while posing for the photograph.

“Happy birthday Kher Saab. Wishing you the best health and all that your heart desires. You're a devoted son, a loving brother and a great father. Thank you. May this be your best year yet. Always hang loose and always be kind (the way you are). Lots of love,” read the side note.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher got married in 1985. Before that, Kirron was married to Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Berry, and the couple welcomed Sikandar Kher in 1981.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Emergency. The movie, headlined and directed by Kangana Ranaut, was released on January 17, 2025. The project also featured Shreyas Talpade, Avijit Dutt, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Kirron Kher has been MIA from acting since 1988. She last appeared in the TV series Isi Bahane. She remains a constant presence as a judge on the reality show India's Got Talent.