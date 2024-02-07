Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani Announce Separation: 'Amicably Decided To Part Ways'

A throwback photo of Esha Deol and Bharat. (courtesy: iameshadeol)

Actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. An official statement jointly issued by them read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us." Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani emphasised on the need of privacy for them and their families. "We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani," read an excerpt from the statement. Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in the year 2012. They are parents to daughters Miraya and Radhya.

Esha Deol, daughter of film veterans Dharmendra and Hema Malini, stepped into the Indian film industry with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe.The actress has featured in films such as Dhoom, No Entry and Dus among others. The actress took a brief break from Bollywood after her marriage in 2012. However, she made a comeback in the short film Cakewalk. She also featured as one of the gang leaders in the TV reality show Roadies X2 in 2012.

The actress also featured in the projects Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022) and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. She was seen last in the short film Ek Duaa. The film received a special mention at the 69th National Awards last year. She has also authored the book Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes From One Mother to Another.