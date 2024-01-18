The Internet Is Smitten By Esha Deol, Aged 18, Dancing In Her First Film: 'Flawless'

Esha shared this image. (courtesy: EshaDeol)

Esha Deol joined the party late and shared a gratitude post as her first film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe completed 23 years on January 11. Esha shared a video from the film on Thursday in which she can be seen dancing alongside her co-star Aftab Shivdasani. Sharing the video, Esha wrote in the caption, "Sometimes you got to let go loosen up and just dance to the beat of your heart. Throwback to my first film and an 18 year old me." In a post-script, Esha added, "(Last Thursday on 11/1 my first film turned 23 years and I missed doing a post then - this film is always cherished being my first one )." The Internet showered love in the comments section.

A user wrote, "One of the finest female dancers I've come across". Another user found a resemblance between Esha and Kiara Advani and wrote, "Purane jamane ka Kiara Advani. And I love that face shape. Kiara Isha both are same." Another comment read, "Beautiful." Another comment read, "Wow, flawless dancer." Drawing a parallel with her mother Hema Malini, a user wrote, "Super stylish smart dance performance of Eshaji. Hemaji ke gaane ka sapna hai karoke. song autorikshaw." For context, Esha made her debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, in which she was paired opposite Aftab Shivdasani. Vinay Shukla directed the film. Take a look:

Esha Deol is often spotted with her mother nowadays. She attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception with mother Hema Malini by her side. Sharing pictures from the party, Hema Malini wrote in the caption, "Attended the wedding of Aamir and Reena's daughter, Ira with Nupur last evening. It was a glittering event and it was wonderful catching up with Rekha and especially Saira Banu Ji after a long time." Take a look:

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. On the work front, Esha Deol made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside Ajay Devgn. She was last seen in web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega alongside Suniel Shetty.