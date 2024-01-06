In Pics: Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Tanishaa Mukerji Lit Up A Wedding Like This

Deanne shared this image. (courtesy: DeannePandey)

Mumbai witnessed a starry wedding as Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Tanishaa Mukerji attended Simone Khan's son's wedding reception. Simone is the sister of Sussanne Khan. The pictures were shared by Deanne Pandey, Chunky Panday's sister-in-law. The pictures feature Bobby Deol, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni. Sharing the pictures, Deanne Pandey wrote, "Congratulations to the newly weds Amy & Armaan. God bless you both,love you." For the occasion, Bobby Deol wore a white shirt. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were dressed in their festive best while Tanishaa Mukerji chose a white lehenga. See the post here:

Meanwhile, Esha Deol dropped a picture from the party on her Instagram story. Esha Deol accompanied her mother Hema Malini to the party. While Hema Malini wore a pretty pink saree, Esha Deol chose a black gown. They were pictured with Sussanne's mother Zarine Khan and sister Farah Khan Ali.

Bobby Deol was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja, a costume designer in 1996. The couple have two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. On the work front, Esha Deol made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside Ajay Devgn. She was last seen in web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega alongside Suniel Shetty. Tanishaa Mukerji has been showing her dance skills on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.