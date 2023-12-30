Sunny Deol To NDTV On Brother Bobby: "People Were Not Fair To Him"

Bobby with Sunny Deol. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Sunny Deol, who had a stellar year professionally, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, spoke about his brother Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of Animal. The actor, speaking to NDTV's Abira Dhar, said during the interaction, "I am so happy for him. It was high time it happened and people were not fair to him. I can say that. I cannot talk about myself but I can talk about him. Because he is nice, people said he is such a sweet boy and they will say all those things and and nobody is doing anything." The actor added, "I mean they don't have to do anything but they know his capacity. They know everything about him but I feel somehow nobody wanted to let it happen."

The actor added how Aashram emerged as a game changer in Bobby Deol's career graph. "Coming back to Bobby, it was overdue. Bahut time lag gaya (it took too long). He became successful with his Aashram and that is what...That went right down to the grass root, everywhere. It was the maximum watched thing in the country." When asked if Sunny Deol watched the show, he replied with a smile, "I have not watched it because I can't see my brother playing such roles."

The actor also spoke about Bobby Deol's latest release Animal, which was a big hit and said, "I watched it but...See, Animal is a great film. It's a nice film. People are loving it. I will have my bits and pieces about any film which I watch. I have about my own films too. I have it with my film Gadar also. So that is me and you know....That ain't gonna change."

Sunny Deol spoke about how his brother managed to make an impact in a brief role in the film and said, "He comes and he just... He is Lord Bobby. Period."