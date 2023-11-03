Esha Deol's Birthday Celebrations With Abhay Deol, Zayed Khan And Friends

Esha Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iameshadeol)

Esha Deol celebrated her 42nd birthday on Thursday. After looking at her birthday album, it is safe to say that the actress had a blast. In the pictures, shared on Instagram, Esha is seen happily posing with her “squad”. The opening frame features Esha and her cousin, actor Abhay Deol. In one of the pics, we get a glimpse of Esha's birthday OOTD. Don't miss the pic with her sister Ahana Deol Vohra. Rakul Preet Singh, Tusshar Kapoor and Zayed Khan were also part of the birthday bash. Sharing the slew of pictures, Esha wrote, “With my squad... a lovely chilled-out evening.” Replying to the post, Abhay Deol commented, “The best time.” He also added red hearts to the post.

Expressing her gratitude for all the birthday wishes, Esha Deol shared a special note on her Instagram Stories. The actress dropped a happy selfie of herself and said, “Thank you all for the birthday wishes and love. I love you too.”

Esha Deol kick-started her birthday celebration with “a havan” at her home. The Kaal actress also shared a series of pictures from her birthday morning. Esha's mother, veteran actress Hema Malini, was also part of the puja rituals. Along with the snippets, Esha wrote, “Love and gratitude to all for the lovely birthday wishes and blessings coming my way…As always I started my morning with a havan at home with my mother and my darling daughters.” Esha Deol's brother, actor Bobby Deol, was among the first to drop a comment. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday.” Actress Lillete Dubey too left a “happiest birthday” message for her Esha “darling”. Actor Amit Sadh followed suit.

Esha Deol was last seen in the Amazon mini-TV series Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega. It also featured Suniel Shetty and Rahul Dev.