Agreed, Telling Abhay Deol ZNMD 2 Is 'Just A Joke Is Not Funny.' Over To Hrithik And Farhan

A still from ZNMD. (courtesy YouTube)

Hey Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fans, drop everything and rush straight to Abhay Deol's Instagram timeline. The actor has shared a meme that puts an end to all the speculations around ZNMD 2. On Thursday, Abhay shared some stills from the film, wherein Hrithik Roshan's Arjun Saluja confronts Imraan Qureshi (Farhan Akhtar) after he throws Arjun's phone out of a moving car. In the meme, shared on Instagram, Hrithik's dialogue was tweaked a bit. It read, “Telling me we are making ZNMD 2. Then saying it was just a joke! Is not funny!” Abhay, who essayed Kabir Dewan in the movie, shared the post with his iconic dialogue from the film, “BPL [Bum pe laat.]” A quick recap — in this particular scene, Arjun asks Imraan to “grow up” and adds, “Mera phone bahar phenkna is not funny. Meri girlfriend ke sath involve hona was not funny.”

Check out Abhay Deol's post here:

Here is a clip of the original scene:

The speculations around the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 were triggered after Farhan Akhtar shared a close-up selfie of himself. Tagging his sister and ZNMD director Zoya Akhtar, Farhan asked about “another road trip” with his “Bwoys”. The actor wrote, “The Imraan look comes full circle. What say Zoya Akhtar...? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip...” Replying to the post, Zoya Akhtar said, “My Bagwati is packed.” Farhan got a green signal from Abhay Deol as well. He commented, “I have had my Bagwati packed since 2012, what's keeping you guys?” Hrithik Roshan surely seemed pumped. He wrote, “Let's go.” Farhan Akhtar's close friend and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani added, “I have 2 words, Satya Vachan.”

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also featured Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Naseeruddin Shah was seen in a special appearance. The film, which released in 2011, was backed by Excel Movies.