FYI, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar And Abhay Deol's 'Bagwatis' Are Packed For Another ZNMD Trip

Farhan Akhtar's latest post on Instagram deserves your attention. The actor-filmmaker has shared a close-up selfie of himself with a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaratwist. Referring to his character, Imraan Qureshi in the film, Farhan said, “The Imraan look comes full circle.” Well, that's not it. The 49-year-old, in the caption, has tagged his sister, director Zoya Akhtar, and said, “What say Zoya Akhtar..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip…” Replying to the post, Zoya Akhtar, who directed ZNMD, said, “My Bagwati is packed.” Is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 on cards? Well, Farhan's “bwoys” are ready for the ride. Abhay Deol, who played Kabir Dewan, commented, “I've had my Bagwati packed since 2012, what's keeping you guys?” Hrithik Roshan, who essayed Arjun Saluja, wrote, “Let's go!” Farhan's close friend and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani agreed with him and said, “I have 2 words, Satya Vachan.” Hope you got the “Bagwati” reference.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaraalso featured Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. The film released in 2011.



Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are currently busy working on Jee Le Zaraa. The film, headlined by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt, is one of the highly anticipated movies. But reportedly it is getting delayed due to the male casting. A source close to Farhan revealed to Koimoi that “the project got delayed as Farhan [Akhtar] couldn't get the right male actors to co-star with the three ladies. The dates would have to be worked accordingly.”

Before this, a Hindustan Times report claimed that Jee Le Zaraahad been shelved because global star Priyanka Chopra didn't like the script. The report stated, “Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said no to it. She was supposed to come to India for her sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding and at the same time sign the film's contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences.”

