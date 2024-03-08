Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 28: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Slows Down

Poster of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (courtesy: kritisanon)

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, on day 28, minted Rs 0.45 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 81.79 crore, the report added. The box office figures of the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial witnessed a dip on its fourth Thursday. The romantic comedy revolves around a unique love story between robotic engineer Aryan Agnihotri (Shahid) and AI-generated Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, aka SIFRA (Kriti). Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which hit the theatres on February 9, also features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Earlier, Shahid said that he was nervous while dancing next to Kriti. In a conversation with ET Times, Shahid said, “I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But, I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

In the NDTV review of the film, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a rom-com that masquerades as a family drama and manages to be neither. The film has shades of Maria Schrader's I Am Your Man, a German sci-fi drama released in 2021. The film's female protagonist, an archaeologist looking for funds for a research project, agrees to spend three weeks with a humanoid robot programmed to be a perfect partner attuned to her every single need, feeling and impulse. This is not to suggest that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a rip-off of I Am Your Man. It cannot be. The German film was a serious-minded, philosophy-tinged romance. The film under review is a fluffy, flaky affair that takes next to no time to come unstuck. Once the novelty of the notion wears off - and that happens pretty quickly - there is little on offer here barring the fact that this is the first time that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have teamed up.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.