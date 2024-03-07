Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 27: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film's Current Business

Caption: Poster of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (courtesy: kritisanon)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected Rs 0.50 Crore on day 27 of its release at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The earnings are in line with day 25 and day 26 when it earned Rs 0.45 crore and Rs 0.5 crore respectively. With this, the total earnings of the movie headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has touched Rs 81.35 crore in India. The love story with a sci-fi twist features Shahid Kapoor as Aryan Agnihotri, an engineer, and Kriti Sanon as a robot named Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation aka SIFRA. In addition to featuring Shahid and Kriti in their first on-screen collaboration, the film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar. The film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has been backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios jointly.

Ahead of the film's release, Shahid Kapoor spoke about working with veteran actors like Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in the film. Shahid said, “To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather. I don't think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily, she did. Because I don't think anyone else could've done this role. She plays my maasi in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her."

In the NDTV review of the film, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a rom-com that masquerades as a family drama and manages to be neither. The film has shades of Maria Schrader's I Am Your Man, a German sci-fi drama released in 2021. The film's female protagonist, an archaeologist looking for funds for a research project, agrees to spend three weeks with a humanoid robot programmed to be a perfect partner attuned to her every single need, feeling and impulse. This is not to suggest that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a rip-off of I Am Your Man. It cannot be. The German film was a serious-minded, philosophy-tinged romance. The film under review is a fluffy, flaky affair that takes next to no time to come unstuck. Once the novelty of the notion wears off - and that happens pretty quickly - there is little on offer here barring the fact that this is the first time that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have teamed up.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the theatres on February 9.