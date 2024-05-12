Mother's Day 2024: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan Celebrate Motherhood

Soha shared this image. (courtesy: SohaAliKhan)

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. It is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. On this day, we try our best to make our darling mummies feel extra special. Well, our Bollywood celebrities are no different. They have also dropped some priceless memories on social media to mark the day. Let's start with Babil Khan. The actor has reshared a video posted by his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. In the video, we can see some throwback moments of Babil and his brother Ayaan Khan. The text on the top of the video read, “Happy Mother's Day to me!!! I could not have asked for gentler boys.” Re-sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Babil lovingly tagged his mother and wrote, “You did not get gentle boys tho, you got pure chaos multiplied by three but you're a queen and you handle it with grace and dignity, I will always learn from you.”

In case you have not already watched, here is the video posted by Sutapa Sikdar.

Babil Khan has also shared a set of pictures to wish his mother on the special day. Replying to the heartwarming note, Sutapa Sikdar said, “And we won't change because of anyone. I take this special day's advantage to promise me you won't ever change!! Be the man you are who has recognised the yin and yang and has a perfect balance of both. That you won't change to what is happening in the society, a slow poisoning to propagate a complete wrong definition how a ‘ MAN ‘should behave!!dress!! Speak!!”

Thank You For Coming star Bhumi Pednekar reposted a video shared by a fan page. It features several clips of Bhumi with her mother Sumitra Pednekar. “Happy Mothers Day Maa,” the star wrote.

Tiger Shroff has shared a black-and-white snapshot with his mother Ayesha Shroff. The side note read, “Happy mamas day mama.” The actor also attached some red hearts in the caption.

Mira Rajput's post truly exuded mother-daughter goals. She shared a picture of herself, her sisters Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani, and their mother Bela Rajput. The caption stated, “Happy Mother's Day Mumma and the mommies who take turns.”

Wait, there is more. Mira Rajput also posted a picture of her husband, Shahid Kapoor's mother, Neelima Azeem to celebrate her.

Sanjay Dutt uploaded a black and white image of his late mother, iconic actress Nargis Dutt. In his warm message, Sanjay wrote, “Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, love you.”

Raveena Tandon shared a carousel of her pictures with her mother and mother-in-law on Instagram. The text accompanying the post read, “To the ladies who shaped my life ! Happy Mothers Day Moms! Love you'll!”

Soha Ali Khan dropped pictures with her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, and her daughter Inaaya.

Veteran star Hema Malini posted throwback pictures with her mother Jaya Chakravarthy on X (formerly known as Twitter). Alongside the photos, she wrote, “‘A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.' It is Mother's Day today. We celebrate that universal phenomenon, a mother, and celebrate the role she plays in our lives. My special gratitude goes to my own mother who was my rock throughout my life and who shaped my destiny over the years. She continues to watch over me and guide me from above. Thank you dearest Amma.”

