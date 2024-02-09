Babil Khan Remembers Father Irrfan Khan: 'I Wish I Could Have One Last Dance With You'

Babil Khan shared this image. (courtesy: BabilKhan)

Babil Khan shared a heartmelting post in the memory of his late father Irrfan Khan. Babil shared a picture in which the father-son duo can be seen dressed in their winter best. They can be seen standing on a boat. Irfaan can be seen looking sideways while Babil looks at a distance. Babil Khan began his note with these words, "Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It's easy to say, to miss him, it's easy. It's easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It's easy." He continued, "Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream "BABILUUUU!!!" every single time he'd see me. To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting. It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my finger tips would rest gently on his eye lids when he took a nap. His voice, was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one's within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness."

Babil ended his note with these words, "I wish I could have one last dance with you. "And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived." I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond."

Archana Puran Singh wrote in the comments section, "Heart-warming and heart-wrenching... both Babil. Love to you. And prayers for you to find solace in knowing that he rests in eternal peace and that his love for you is eternal too." Take a look at his post here:

On Irrfan Khan's birthday this year, Babil shared a throwback picture of him and wrote, "Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday."

On another occasion, he shared a picture of his parents together and wrote, "..but what always hurts the most, is not taking a moment to say goodbye. I was never able to thank my father for all I learned from him. To tell him, that without his lessons, I would never have survived."- do I really have to mention the bibliography of this dialogue?" Take a look:

Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai after being treated in London. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan. Babil Khan made his acting debut with the film Qala, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover. The film, directed by Anvita Dutt, was released on Netflix.