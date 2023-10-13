Babil's Post For Parents Irrfan Khan And Sutapa Sikdar Comes With A Life Of Pi Connection

Babil Khan posted this throwback. (courtesy: babil.i.k)

Babil Khan's latest post for parents, late actor Irrfan Khan and mother Sutapa Sikdar, is pure love. The Qala actor has dropped a throwback picture of Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar on Instagram. Here, the two are sitting on a boat against a breathtaking view in the background. For the caption, Babil picked a dialogue from Irrfan Khan's film Life of Pi, which released in 2012. It read, “..but what always hurts the most, is not taking a moment to say goodbye. I was never able to thank my father for all I learned from him. To tell him, that without his lessons, I would never have survived.” Babil added: “Do I really have to mention the bibliography of this dialogue?” Reacting to the post, actress Aaditi Pohankar wrote, “You are as wonderful as him, and you keep him with us with your smile!” Ghoomer star Saiyami Kher dropped a red heart in the comments.

Check out the post here:

Life Of Pi was among Irrfan Khan's many international credits. The 3D venture was helmed by Oscar-winning director Ang Lee. Apart from Irrfan Khan, Life Of Pi also starred Tabu, Suraj Sharma, Adil Hussain among others. Irrfan Khan's other international projects included Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Namesake, Inferno, and Jurassic World.

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020. The actor was battling cancer for a long time. Irrfan's last project was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Meanwhile, Babil Khan was last seen in Friday Night Plan. The Netflix film released on September 1. Apart from Babil, the movie also featured Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, and Ninad Kamat.Babil Khan made his acting debut with the OTT project Qala.