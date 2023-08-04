Babil Khan On Back-To-Back OTT Releases: 'I Don't Get Scripts Every Day'

Image instagrammed by Babil. (Courtesy: Babil Khan)

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is gearing up for another web project titled Friday Night Plan, which will stream on Netflix in September. The makers of the film dropped the teaser of the project on Friday. Notably, Babil Khan made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Anvita Dutt's Qala which also released on Netflix. Ahead of the release of Friday Night Plan the young actor was asked by Hindustan Times whether he had reservations as his projects releasing on OTT platforms instead of the big screen. Babil Khan clarified he wants to reach a large audience irrespective of the medium where his works release.

Babil Khan told Hindustan Times, "I never had the desire ki mujhe theatre mein ya big screen par hi aana hai (I never had the desire or the obsession that I have to come on the big screen only). I just wanted to work as an actor. I want to reach the audiences and their hearts. Now, whether it's through OTT, computers, phone, theatre, I don't care." Babil Khan also added that he had not consciously chosen OTT for his second project.

Babil Khan also shared that he doesn't get offers in large numbers. "Mujhe jo mila mene kar dia (I have done what came my way). I don't get scripts every day. Mujhe bharr bharr ke offers nahin aate hain that I can choose and decide which medium I want to work on. I give a lot of auditions and whenever I get selected, I just read the script, and if I like it, I do it irrespective of where it will release," said Babil.

Babil Khan made his debut in Qala. In that Netflix original, he plays the character of a classically trained singer. Babil Khan received huge praises for his maiden project. In Friday Night Plan, he will share screen space with Juhi Chawla. The actor also posts interesting reels about his random thoughts, his mother's insights.