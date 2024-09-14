Esha Deol Reveals Dad Dharmendra Wanted Her To "Settle Down At 18" Instead Of Acting

Dhoom actor Esha Deol recently revealed in an interview that her father Dharmendra wanted her to get married at 18 instead of entering films. She said, “He didn't want me to enter films. He was rightfully orthodox because he was a Punjabi, so he wanted me to get married and settle down at 18 because that was his conditioning, he's coming from there. The women in his family are brought up that way. But my upbringing was very different in my house, seeing my mom act in films and her dance gave me a direction. It was ingrained inside me that I wanted to do something.”

“It took a long time to convince him, it was not easy, but today is a different story," she added.

Esha Deol is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The veteran stars also have another daughter Ahana Deol.

On the personal front, in February, Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, announced their separation. They issued a joint statement that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.”

Esha Deol was last seen in the show Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, alongside Suniel Shetty and Barkha Bisht.