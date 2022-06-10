Esha Deol Wished Daughter Miraya On Her Birthday Like This

Esha Deol with her daughter. (courtesy: imeshadeol)

There is much cause for celebration in the Deol-Takthani household as it is Miraya Takthani's birthday today (June 10). On the occasion, Esha Deol has shared a heartwarming image with her younger daughter, in which the mother-daughter duo are sharing a hug. Along with it, Esha has penned a note that says, “Happy birthday my Miu baby, Mamma, Dada and Radhya love you very much. Stay blessed, happy and healthy my super girl. We all love you. God bless you.” In the image, Esha and Miraya are seen wearing T-shirts and denim pants. Both mom and daughter are also sporting colourful sneakers in the adorable picture.

See the image here:

Esha Deol also shared another picture with the birthday girl on Instagram Stories and wrote, “To my baby Miu. Love you. God bless.”

Screenshot of Esha Deol's Instagram story.

Esha Deol's Instagram timeline is a healthy mix of professional and personal updates. A few days ago, Esha gave us a glimpse of her date night with husband, Bharat Takhtani. Sharing the images, Esha said, “In good company. Stepped out last night after ages. Had a good time with a bunch of our school friends. Also was so good to see Mumbai rocking!”

A few weeks ago, Esha Deol also took her fans down memory lane with a post celebrating 20 years of her film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Sharing an image of herself and co-star Hrithik Roshan, She said, “20 years of believing in the innocence of love. 20 years of Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. A film extremely close to my heart, a film that made every young girl & boy believe in the magic of love.”

Esha Deol is the daughter of Bollywood icons Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She is known for her work in films such as Yuva and Dhoom. The actress was last seen in the web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness with Ajay Devgn.