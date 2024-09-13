Esha Deol On Being Body-Shamed: "They Would Say A Lot About My Baby Fat"

Esha Deol never shies away from discussing her professional struggles. The actress recently opened up about being body-shamed at the start of her acting journey. Esha also recalled how her performance in her debut film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe was compared to her mother Hema Malini's illustrious career. “The pressure pump started after the films released and things were written. Then I was like, they are comparing me in my first film to my mother who has done 200 films. And they would say a lot about my baby fat. ‘Oh she has so much baby fat'. I had, I was 18, those cheeks were there. But they looked cute in those roles, the kind of roles that I did, I thought they looked nice,” she said in an interview with Zoom.

Esha Deol is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The veteran stars also have another daughter Ahana Deol.

In May, Esha Deol recounted how her father (Dharmendra) did not want her to become an actress. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress was asked which parent was more difficult to convince when stepping into the world of acting. She replied, "My dad. Not because of anything else, but because he is more protective as a male, and he wanted to keep us more private. I was, on the other hand, all excited and ready to fly."

On the personal front, in February, Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, announced their separation. They issued a joint statement that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.”

Esha Deol got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The estranged couple are parents to two daughters — Radhya and Miraya. Click here to read their relationship timeline.

Esha Deol was last seen in the show Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, alongside Suniel Shetty and Barkha Bisht.