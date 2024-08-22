Advertisement

On Chiranjeevi's Birthday, Upasana Shares Famjam Pic With Ram Charan And Klin Kaara

Upasana wrote in the caption, "Klin Kaara's first trip with her grandparents"

Read Time: 2 mins
On Chiranjeevi's Birthday, Upasana Shares Famjam Pic With Ram Charan And Klin Kaara
Upasana shared this image. (courtesy: Upasana)
New Delhi:

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 69th birthday, wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana also wished him in the adorable ways. Upasana shared a famjam picture featuring herself, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha Konidala and Klin Kaara. In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen holding Klin Kaara on his lap. The family frame also features Ram Charan and Upasana's pet Rhyme. Sharing the picture, Upasana wrote, "Klin Kaara's first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable." Take a look:

Ram Charan also wished him by sharing an adorable picture. In the picture, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi can be seen wearing traditional South-Indian outfits. Ram Charan wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday, Appa!!" Take a look:

Ahead of the Paris Olympics inaugural ceremony, Chiranjeevi spent a "serene moment" with son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana, granddaughter Klin Kaara, wife Surekha in London. Chiranjeevi shared a picture on his X (formerly known as Twitter). In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen pushing Klin Kaara's pram. They can be seen taking a stroll in Hyde Park. Sharing the picture, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons." Take a look:

Talking about Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, the socio-fantasy Telugu film also features Trisha Krishnan. Helmed by Mallidi Vasishta, the film marks Trisha Krishnan's reunion with Chiranjeevi after 18 years. Before this, the two have shared screen space in the 2006 cult classic Stalin. Vishwambhara is scheduled to hit the theatres in January next year.

Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi
;