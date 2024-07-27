Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan's Fam-Jam With Wife Upasana And Parents Chiranjeevi-Surekha

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana and his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, attended the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. On Friday, the RRR star shared a solo selfie on Instagram. He can be seen dressed in a blazer, hat, and sunglasses for the event. Upasana also shared several photos from the ceremony. Upasana included a video of Chiranjeevi and Surekha walking through the streets of Paris in her posts. The highlight was the picture-perfect family photo. The caption read, "Drenched."

On June 15, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni completed 12 years of marital bliss. On the special occasion, Upasana wrote a loved-up wish for her actor-husband. She shared a picture wherein the couple can be seen walking with their daughter Klin Kaara. A picture-perfect snap. Ram Charan is seen dressed in an off-white shirt teamed with beige pants. Upasana, on the other hand, is seen sporting a blue ensemble. The little munchkin looks adorable in a floral dress and pink shoes.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Here's to 12 years togetherness! Thank you all for your love & wishes. Each one of you has played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude! @alwaysramcharan #klinkaarakonidela"

Ram Charan was among the first ones to drop a comment. He wrote, "Upsi I enjoy being your better half."

ICYDK: Ram Charan and Upasana first met in college and became close friends. After graduating, Ram Charan started his film career and realised his feelings for Upasana during his first movie, Magadheera. The couple began dating after the film was released.

They dated for a few years before introducing each other to their families. Ram Charan and Upasana got engaged in 2011 and got married in a traditional South Indian wedding on June 14, 2012.

Eleven years later, they welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023.