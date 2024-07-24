Olympics 2024: Chiranjeevi's "Serene" Moment With Ram Charan, Upasana And Klin Kaara Ahead Of Attending Opening Ceremony

Chiranjeevi will attend the prestigious inaugural ceremony at the Summer Olympics 2024. Ahead of the event, Chiranjeevi spent a "serene moment" with son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana, granddaughter Klin Kaara, wife Surekha in London. Chiranjeevi shared a picture on his X (formerly known as Twitter). In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen pushing Klin Kaara's pram. They can be seen taking a stroll in Hyde Park, London. Sharing the picture, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons." Take a look:

Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow!



Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :) pic.twitter.com/bFa31zBh3a — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 24, 2024

Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian award in India on May 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. On the special occasion, Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife Surekha, their children - Ram Charan and Sushmita - and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana. To celebrate his father's big day, Ram Charan shared pictures and a video on Instagram. In the first photo, the entire family is seen posing for the camera. We get a glimpse of Chiranjeevi accepting the Padma Vibhushan honour from Droupadi Murmu. Along with the album, Ram Charan wrote, "Congratulations dad. So proud of you." Take a look:

Talking about Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, the socio-fantasy Telugu film also features Trisha Krishnan. Helmed by Mallidi Vasishta, the film marks Trisha Krishnan's reunion with Chiranjeevi after 18 years. Before this, the two have shared screen space in the 2006 cult classic Stalin. Vishwambhara is scheduled to hit the theatres in January next year.