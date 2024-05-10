What Ram Charan Posted For His Padma Vibhushan Awardee Dad Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan is on cloud nine. After all, his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan – the second-highest civilian award in India. The ceremony took place on May 9, Thursday, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. On the special occasion, Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife Surekha, their children — Ram Charan and Sushmita — and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana. To celebrate his father's big day, Ram Charan has shared pictures and a video on Instagram. In the first photo, the entire family is seen posing for the camera. Then, we get a glimpse of Chiranjeevi accepting the Padma Vibhushan honour from Droupadi Murmu. Along with the album, Ram Charan wrote, “Congratulations dad. So proud of you.” Reacting to the post, Upasana wrote, “Wow Mr. RC - posted on time!!!” Musician Harsha Vardhan Raaj dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Ram Charan also shared another picture with Chiranjeevi. Here, the two can be seen with the award. The side note simply read, “KONIDELA BLOOD.”

Wait, there is more. Ram Charan shared one more image of his father receiving the honour from President Droupadi Murmu.

In January, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude for being selected for the Padma Vibhushan by sharing a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the clip, he can be heard saying, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audience, my fans, my blood-brothers and blood-sisters that allow me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude the way I can though I know I can never do enough. On screen, the last 45 years of my film career, I have tried to entertain you in the best of my abilities. And off-screen, I try to help the needy by taking up relevant and social humanitarian causes from time to time."

Chiranjeevi added, "I have done so little yet you have given me such a great recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. On this occasion, I would like to thank the Government of India and the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bestowing on me this coveted Padma Vibhushan. Thank you one and all. Jai Hind."

Chiranjeevi, in 2006, was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.