Chiranjeevi's Reaction To Being Honoured With The Padma Vibhushan: 'Speechless'

Image instagrammed by Chiranjeevi. (courtesy: Chiranjeevi)

Chiranjeevi, who has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award this year, shared a gratitude note on his social media. Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian honour in India. In the video message, Chiranjeevi thanked the government, his fans and well-wishers for supporting his endeavours. He can be heard saying in the video, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audience, my fans, my blood-brothers and blood-sisters that allow me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude the way I can though I know I can never do enough. On screen, the last 45 years of my film career, I have tried to entertain you in the best of my abilities. And off-screen, I try to help the needy by taking up relevant and social humanitarian causes from time to time."

Chiranjeevi continues, "I have done so little yet you have given me such a great recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. On this occasion, I would like to thank the Government of India and the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bestowing on me this coveted Padma Vibhushan. Thank you one and all. Jai Hind."

Apart from Chiranjeevi, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and film veteran Vyjayanthimala are among the five Padma Vibhushan awardees, the second-highest civilian honour in India. Seventeen people including actor Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

In 2006, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema. Chiranjeevi won the Andhra Pradesh state's highest film award, the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, three Nandi Awards, and nine Filmfare Awards South including the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chiranjeevi began his acting career in 1978 with Punadhirallu. His notable works include Pasivadi Pranam, Yamudiki Mogudu, Manchi Donga, Rudraveena, Hitler, Master, Bavagaru Bagunnara?, Choodalani Vundi and Sneham Kosam, to name a few.

Chiranjeevi has been married to Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah, since 1980. They have two daughters, Sushmitha and Sreeja, and a son, Ram Charan, who is an actor in Telugu cinema.