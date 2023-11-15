Viral: Chiranjeevi Dances To Jawan Song At Diwali Party With Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari shared this image. (Courtesy: RajaKumari)

Diwali celebrations couldn't get bigger and better when Chiranjeevi danced to the Jawan title track. Raja Kumari, who lent her voice in the Jawan title track and rapped, shared an inside video from a Diwali party where Chiranjeevi danced as she sang the Jawan song live. In the video, we can see, Ram Charan brings his father to the dance floor and then Chiranjeevi burns the floor with his killer moves. The superstar can be seen enjoying himself thoroughly during the performance. Raja Kumari expressed her feelings in these words, "Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali. Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me but honestly...NOTHING will beat this vision board moment of dancing with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion and making sure everyone knows who I really am. Love to my girlies @deejasti @vasukipunj for always being the light and making sure I have the best people around me." Take a look:

Raja Kumari also shared pictures from the party. She was pictured with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan by her side. She also shared a selfie with Rana Daggubati.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela hosted a Diwali party for their friends and colleagues on Saturday. The pictures were shared by former actress and actor Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar. The Vaastav actress shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram on Sunday. In the first image, we can see superstars Ram Charan, his RRR co-star JR NTR, Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati pose together in style. Needless to say, the frame is a blockbuster one. In another picture, Namrata Shirodkar can be seen posing candidly with Upasana Konidela and Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy. For the caption, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "About last night...Diwali done right with the coolest bunch!! Thanks @alwaysramcharan & @upasanakaminenikonidela for being the best hosts! Happy Diwali folks!! Wishing you all a phenomenal one filled with love and light. #DiwaliNights #Diwali2023." Upasana Konidela replied to the post by wishing Namrata a "happy happy diwali." Take a look:

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun shared some quality family time together a few days back as they attended family member Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding festivities in Italy. Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is the nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are his cousins.