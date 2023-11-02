Upasana Shares An Adorable Pic Of Klin Kaara With Her Grandparents Chiranjeevi And Surekha

Upasana shared this image. (Courtesy: Upasana)

Ram Charan and Upasana are currently in Italy where they attended the wedding festivities of Ram Charan's cousin and actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Upasana shared an adorable picture of daughter Klin Kaara with her grandparents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidala from the ceremony. In the picture, Klin Kaara can be seen on Surekha Konidala's lap while Chiranjeevi looks at her with a smile on his face. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi and his wife can be seen twinning in green. For obvious reasons, Klin Kaara's face was hidden by an emoji. Upasana wrote in the caption, "sweetest nanama and chirutha."

Meanwhile, Varun Tej shared his wedding pictures and wrote, ""My Lav." In the pictures, the newlyweds were all smiles. The bride wore red, while Varun opted for a beige outfit. Take a look:

Chiranjeevi shared a photo from the wedding and he wrote, "And thus they embarked together on a new love filled journey. Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple." In this pic, the newlyweds were joined by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun. Take a look:

Ahead of the ceremony, Ram Charan and fam were exploring Italy. Upasana shared a few images from Tuscany. The opening frame shows the family posing for the camera near a pool. We also caught a glimpse of little Klin Kaara sitting on her grandmother Shobana Kamineni's lap. Of course, her face was covered with a heart emoji. Sharing the pictures, Upasana wrote, "The Konidela Kamineni holiday in Tuscany! All heart in one frame...Thank you Salvatore Ferragamo for this memorable experience." Take a look here:

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their daughter this year.