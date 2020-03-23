'Not The Loveria Kind': Shah Rukh Khan Goes Full Filmy In Coronavirus Info Video

A still from the video shared by Shah Rukh Khan. (courtesy iamsrk)

Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan's filmography is full of cautionary tales to be drawn on in the time of social distancing. SRK, like some other stars, is using his social media reach to make followers aware of the Coronavirus, what it is and how it spreads, and the precautions to be taken during what the World Health Organisation or WHO has classed as a pandemic. The 54-year-old, ever the entertainer, added a filmy twist to his informative video by using clips from his own films. Shah Rukh Khan fans will be delighted, to say the least, but lest you dismiss the video as frivolous, SRK actually does a good job breaking it down in Bollywood terms.

Shah Rukh Khan begins the video with a short clip from his hit song Kya Hua (Loveria Hua) from the 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman; however, the actor added, "Not that kind of fever, not the Loveria kind." The video includes snippets from Kal Ho Naa Ho - in which SRK played a cancer patient - and Chennai Express to describe symptoms like "fatigue" and "sore throat" respectively. Raees is used to advise people to "avoid large groups" and, extremely aptly, Satish Shah's character from Main Hoon Na is used to demonstrate how the virus spreads by coughing and sneezing. Also, when buying masks, avoid the kind SRK wore in Baazigar and Baadshah. Watch the full video here:

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared this video on his social media handle:

Here's the first video message, which he captioned, "Let's get together and fight this."

Other celebrities have also been actively posting on social media to create awareness. Salman Khan shared a video message urging people to follow the Janata Curfew on Sunday that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sonam Kapoor also posted a video, in which she described some dos and don'ts.

Coronavirus, which was originated in China's Wuhan district, has claimed the lives of thousands. India has announced a lockdown till the end of the month in several states.