'Please Don't Panic': Shah Rukh Khan's Special Appeal To Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday night, shared a series of videos on his social media handles, in which he talked about the coronavirus pandemic. The actor urged his fans to take all the necessary precautions and asked them not to panic. Sharing the video along with the hashtag #WarAgainstVirus, SRK tweeted, "We must do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us." In the video, SRK said, "I appeal to all the people to avoid public places, and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely crucial. To fight this crisis the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint fight. So I appeal again, please do not panic. Please be careful about misinformation and please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government."

In a separate video, Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout out the BMC and all the doctors working at the airports. In the beginning of the video, SRK said, "Duniya bhar me Coronavirus ne apna bura saya dala hua hai. Is kathin samay mein aap aur humey ek hokar is mushkil ko rokna hoga. ( We all must come together to stop the pandemic coronavirus, that has spread all over the world)."

COVID -19 or coronavirus, as it is popularly called, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The novel virus originated in Wuhan (China) late last year. So far, singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim have tested positive for COVID -19. Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce that they had tested positive for the virus.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla this year. The actor will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, he has not announce his association with the project as of now.