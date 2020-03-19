Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Others Celebrate Hiroo Johar's Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan photographed in front of Karan Johar's house.

Highlights Karan Johar celebrated mother Hiroo Johar's birthday on Wednesday

He invited close friends to the party

Hiroo Johar turned 77 on Wednesday

Karan Johar organised a party on Wednesday at his Mumbai residence to celebrate mother Hiroo Johar's birthday. Hiroo Johar, who turned 77 on Wednesday, was greeted by Karan Johar's close friends at her residence in Mumbai. The guest list included Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan were photographed by the paparazzi in front of Karan Johar's residence. Shah Rukh Khan was wearing a white t-shirt and a black jacket while Gauri Khan was photographed in a white outfit.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in style for the birthday celebrations of Hiroo Johar. He posed for the cameras from inside his car.

Gauri Khan hid her face from the cameras.

Karan Johar shared the sweetest birthday wish for his mother Hiroo Johar on Wednesday. He shared a set of lovely pictures on his Instagram profile and accompanied it with the caption: "The wind beneath my wings, my voice of reason. My conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! Hiroo Johar happy birthday!" This is the post we are talking about:

Hiroo Johar was married to film director Yash Johar , who died of cancer in June 2004. She is mother to KJo and grandmother to Yash and Roohi.