On Janata Curfew, The Scene Outside Shah Rukh Khan's House Mannat. Pic Inside

Shah Rukh Khan photographed at Mannat.

The actor always greets his fans outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan urged his fans to stay safe amid Coronavirus outbreak

On Janata Curfew, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a precautionary step against the Coronavirus outbreak, Shah Rukh Khan's fans didn't gather at his bungalow in Mumbai on Sunday. Janata Curfew is a test run for social distancing amid Coronavirus scare and due to this call by Prime Minister Modi, India woke up to quiet streets on Sunday morning. Following the protocol, fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who used to gather at his house on Carter Road to meet and greet him at Mannat, stayed at their homes, as a result of which the scene outside the actor's house was pretty empty.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans always greet him outside his bungalow and the actor has been photographed several times wishing his fans on the occasions of festivals and his birthdays. He is often also accompanied by his son AbRam.

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a series of videos on social media, in which he urged his fans to take all the necessary precautions against the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the video along with the hashtag #WarAgainstVirus, the actor wrote: "We must do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us." Take a look:

We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus@mybmcpic.twitter.com/TDLpVhtr1F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

The Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China and has since infected thousands globally. In India, the COVID-19 cases have risen to over 320. It has claimed six lives till now in the country.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he co-starred with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has not announced his next project yet. The actor is currently concentrating on his production ventures. After producing Netflix series Bard Of Blood, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment is busy making Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas.