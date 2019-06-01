No, Priyanka Chopra Didn't Meet Meghan Markle And Baby Archie. Read Her Tweet

Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue"

Written by | Updated: June 01, 2019
Priyanka Chopra on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

  1. "I was actually in town for work," said Priyanka
  2. Priyanka and Meghan have been friends since 2016
  3. Priyanka's next film is The Sky Is Pink

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is one of Meghan Markle's friend denied reports of meeting the Duchess of Sussex and her son Archie. On Twitter, Priyanka shared a link of The Sun article, which initially reported that Priyanka along with her husband Nick Jonas met Meghan Markle and added that she gifted baby Archie a sterling silver bubble blower from Tiffany and tweeted: "While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often."

Here's Priyanka Chopra's tweet:

In May, after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their son, Priyanka Chopra congratulated them on social media. She added a congratulatory note and a heart GIF to the official royal announcement and shared it on her Instagram page.

Here's the post:

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have been friends since 2016 when they both featured in hit American TV shows Quantico and Suits, respectively. Priyanka also attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at Windsor Castle at the United Kingdom in May last year. However, Meghan Markle did not attend Priyanka's wedding to Nick Jonas in December 2018, a source told Page Six that Priyanka was "crushed."

It was also reported that due to their alleged falling-out, Priyanka skipped Meghan's baby shower in New York. However, earlier this year, Priyanka laughed off rumours of a feud, saying on an international chat show, "Oh my God, no it's not true," reported Elle.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film is The Sky Is Pink with director Shonali Bose while she has also signed up for a project with Mindy Kaling.

