Are Priyanka Chopra And Meghan Markle Still Friends Or Aren't They?

Meghan Markle with Priyanka Chopra (courtesy duchess_of_sussex)

Highlights Priyanka attended Meghan Markle's wedding in May last year Meghan reportedly skipped Priyanka's wedding due to her pregnancy Priyanka wasn't part of Meghan Markle's baby shower

The glittering showbiz friendship between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle may be in trouble, if international tabloid Page Six is to be believed. Priyanka's absence at the Duchess of Sussex's baby shower in New York last month has not escaped comment and Page Six claims insider information that the 36-year-old actress was upset that Meghan did not attend Priyanka's wedding to Nick Jonas at the end of last year. "Priyanka was crushed," a source told Page Six, which is why she was a no-show at the baby shower co-hosted by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. Priyanka Chopra was one of the guests at Meghan Markle's May wedding to Prince Harry.

"Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes. Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn't respect her, and didn't respect their friendship," claims Page Six's source.

Page Six says it reached out to Priyanka Chopra's spokesperson who refused to comment but quotes another source as saying, "There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you're being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue." Evidence in favour of this is the fact that Meghan and Harry were possibly considering Priyanka as a god-parent for their baby. Royal commentator Andrea Boehlke told Express.co.uk: "Priyanka Chopra has been mentioned, as has Misha Nonoo, the fashion designer. Lots of people to choose from."

The Priyanka Chopra-Meghan Markle friendship has been documented on social media - Priyanka last gave Meghan a shout-out on Instagram when the former Suits star released a cookbook, writing: "This is everything you always stood for. Women supporting women." Priyanka also wrote an essay for Meghan when she was placed on the Time List of 100 Most Influential People and, in 2017, famously defended Meghan Markle when a talk show host characterised her just as "Prince Harry's girlfriend." Priyanka's words in Meghan Markle's defence were: "Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements. Just saying."

Meghan Markle's absence at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' grand wedding in Jodhpur in December was put down to her pregnancy. "Meghan will not be going to Priyanka's wedding, especially now that she is pregnant," a source told Us Weekly.

Priyanka Chopra met Meghan Markle while starring in the now-cancelled US TV show Quantico. Priyanka has also appeared in the Hollywood films Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? She features in the video for Sucker, the new single released by her husband Nick Jonas' band Jonas Brothers.