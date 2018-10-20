Priyanka Chopra 'Really Excited' About Meghan Markle's Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra (courtesy duchess_of_sussex)

Highlights Priyanka had attended Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Meghan Markle is expecting her first baby Priyanka is engaged to Nick Jonas

British Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby and the duchess' close friend Priyanka Chopra is 'really excited' for her pregnant friend. "I would, as a friend, just say that I'm really excited for her," Priyanka told People at the recently held JBL Fest in Las Vegas. Priyanka Chopra, who recently confessed her desire to 'catch up' with her friends having babies, also said: "I think this is a new phase in every woman's life," adding: "and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be."

Ahead of this, Priyanka was asked about the Meghan Markle on the red carpet of the Golden Heart Awards when she told E! News: "I'm super excited. A few of my friends are having babies, so, this is that time, I guess - I'm having baby fever now." Priyanka Chopra is engaged to Nick Jonas and the couple are reportedly heading towards a November wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and the Duchess of Sussex have been friends for a while now - Meghan Markle often made appearances on Priyanka's Instagram profile while chilling in LA from when Priyanka was still shooting Quantico. Priyanka was also part of Meghan's bridesmaid squad at The Royal Wedding in May. Priyanka also gave a massive shout out to Meghan Markle as she released her first cook book. Priyanka authored an essay for Meghan Markle when Time magazine included Meghan Markle on its list 100 Most Influential People in the World. Last year, Priyanka also famously defended Meghan Markle when a talk show host characterised her just as "Prince Harry's girlfriend." Priyanka's words in Meghan Markle's defence were: "Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements. Just saying."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the next schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka also has films such as Isn't It Romantic and a Kid Like Jake in the pipeline. After quitting Bharat, Priyanka is also said to have come on board for Chris Patt's Cowboy Ninja Viking.