Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Meghan Markle And Prince Harry On Birth Of Son

Meghan Markle with Priyanka Chopra (courtesy duchess_of_sussex)

Highlights "Congratulations M&H," Priyanka wrote for Meghan and Prince Harry Priyanka and Meghan have been friends for several years Priyanka also attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Amid prepping for the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra made time to congratulate Meghan Markle on the birth of her baby boy. "Congratulations M&H," wrote Priyanka in an Instagram story - H being Prince Harry, of course. The friendship between the actress and the Duchess of Sussex is a storied one, despite recent rumours of a rift, and Priyanka once again proved that no matter what's on her list for the day, she will keep her friends on priority. Priyanka attended the Met Gala with husband Nick Jonas on Monday evening (in the US, early Tuesday morning for India) - shortly before she showed up on the red carpet looking fierce in Dior, it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had welcomed a son.

Priyanka Chopra also added a heart GIF to her story, showing her immense love for her friend and the new-born baby.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have been friends since 2016 - at the time, both were starring in hit American TV shows - and they featured on each other's social media posts frequently (Meghan Markle's Instagram account was deleted ahead of the royal wedding). Priyanka Chopra also attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at Windsor Castle at the United Kingdom in May last year. However, Meghan and Harry did not attend Priyanka's wedding to Nick Jonas at the end of the year and it has been reported in the tabloid press that Meghan's no-show caused a falling out between them. A source told Page Six that Priyanka was "crushed," which is why she skipped Meghan's baby shower in New York. In March this year, Priyanka laughed off rumours of a feud, saying on an international chat show, "Oh my God, no it's not true," reports Elle.

Before that, Priyanka Chopra wrote an essay to support Meghan Markle's listing in Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People. She wrote that they bonded over "biryani, poutine and endless conversations" and added: "Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."

In 2017, when a talk show host characterised Meghan Markle as "Prince Harry's girlfriend," Priyanka Chopra jumped to her defence saying: "Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements. Just saying."

