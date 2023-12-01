Newlyweds Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda Return To Mumbai. See Airport Pics

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who got married in an intimate wedding in Imphal, Manipur on Wednesday, returned to Mumbai last night. The newlyweds were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Lin was pretty as ever in a red ensemble, while Randeep Hooda complemented her in a white outfit. The couple greeted the papaparazzi with bright smiles and folded hands. The papaparazzi too was super thrilled to see Randeep and Lin for the first time after their wedding. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married per Meitei rituals in the presence of their families.

See photos of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram from the airport here:

Sharing photos from the ceremony, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." See the wedding photos here:

The couple had announced their wedding date last week with a joint statement that read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful."

Randeep Hooda is best-known for his performances in films like Jannat 2, Monsoon Wedding, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarbjit, Sultan and Kick among others. He was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also featured in Extraction co-starring Marvel star Chris Hemsworth.

Lin is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur. She has featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan to name a few.