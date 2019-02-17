Neena Gupta Says She 'Suffered As An Actress Because Of Public Image'

Neena Gupta was last seen in Badhaai Ho. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Neena Gupta says she "suffered" professionally because of the choices she made on the personal front, reports news agency IANS. Neena Gupta, who was last seen in critically-acclaimed Badhaai Ho said: "I had a child out of wedlock and that proved me as a strong-headed woman, which I am. But back then, a strong woman could only play a vamp. So, I ended up playing mostly negative roles in films." Neena Gupta was in a relationship with cricketer Viv Richards and they are parents to designer Masaba Gupta. "I suffered as an actress because of my public image. So, I think it is important to maintain a certain image in the public eye to get roles in cinema," Neena Gupta said in an interactive session during CINTAA ActFest.

"The society has not changed even today and that is why I want to tell all the aspiring actresses especially - do not be very candid at your professional space. I really suffered," she said. "Girls, if you want to smoke, do not smoke in public or do not be physically friendly to a male friend also... All these are perceived as a sign of strong, liberated, independent woman... that might just offer you a certain type of role," she added.

Neena Gupta has featured in films like Gandhi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Khalnayak, and Mandi, among many others. However, Neena Gupta is best known for the TV show Saans, which she also directed.

On the small screen, Neena Gupta has played pivotal roles in shows like Ladies Special, Junoon and Khandaan to name a few.

