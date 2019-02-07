Masaba Posts Pic With Mom Neena Gupta. In One Word, Wow

Masaba Gupta just shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta)

Designer Masaba Gupta just shared a drop-dead gorgeous photo of herself and her mother - veteran actress Neena Gupta - on Instagram and all we can say is WOW. Masaba opted for a simple caption. 'Mom,' she wrote and stopped at just that. In the monochrome click, Masaba looks stunning in an off-shoulder ensemble while Neena Gupta is a sight to behold in a saree. Masaba Gupta's good friend actress Sonam Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to heart the photo and leave a comment for the designer. "You look so much like her," she wrote. Meanwhile, Masaba's photo has been favourited by her Instafam with some commenting: "So gorgeous, both of you". "Gorgeousness in one frame," added another.

Courtesy for the photo goes to Joseph Radhik, who was the designated wedding photographer for celebs such as Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. Here's the post Masaba Gupta dedicated to her mother.

Masaba's Instagram entries are an interesting mix of updates from her ongoing projects and glimpses of her personal life. Neena Gupta also often features in her posts.

The 30-year-old designer was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer, when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. In 2008, Neena Gupta married Vivek Mehra, a partner with PwC India, in 2008 while Viv Richards is married to Miriam.

Masaba had earlier shared a throwback memory of Neena Gupta's wedding from when she was 19.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is a die-hard fan of Masaba Gupta's designs, best known for quirky prints and bold colours. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput Her fashion label House of Masaba, can often be spotted in wardrobe collections of Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and others. Masaba announced her separation with filmmaker Madhu Mantena last year.