Masaba Gupta Posts About 'Beauty Is Burden' With Bodysuit Pic

Masaba Gupta wrote about "beauty is a burden" and beautifully explained her views as formulated by personal experiences

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 16, 2018 15:13 IST
Masaba Gupta Instagrammed this photo (courtesy masabagupta)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Masaba wrote a powerful post about beauty standards
  2. "Beauty is a burden," she wrote in her post
  3. Masaba's caption accompanied a photo of herself in a black bodysuit
Designer Masaba Gupta's powerful post about beauty standards is a must read. In her new Instagram post, the designer wrote about "beauty is a burden" and beautifully explained her views as formulated by personal experiences in a lengthy note. "I've come to realise that beauty is a different kind of burden as you keep growing. When I was younger, it was more of a longing to be conventional and check all the boxes/fit-in kind of a burden. Now,that I'm almost 30... it's more an unapologetic ,rebellious kind of a burden. Eitherway, this whole damn idea of beauty is a burden," Masaba's caption accompanied a photo of herself in a black bodysuit.

Talking about her photo, Masaba added: "It is fully dedicated to my trainer Vilayat Husain - thank you for making me somewhat strong, again. I strive to be the strongest person you have trained, ever. Both mentally and physically."
 


Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer, when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. Neena Gupta is now married to chartered account Vivek Mehra while Viv Richards is married to Miriam. Masaba is married to Phantom Films co-owner Madhu Mantena.



The designer often trends for her Instagram posts, a recent one being the throwback photo of Neena Gupta she shared on the veteran actress' birthday.
 
 

Masaba is a top designer and her fashion label, House of Masaba, is a favourite of Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput among others.
 

