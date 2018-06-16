Masaba Gupta Posts About 'Beauty Is Burden' With Bodysuit Pic

Highlights
Talking about her photo, Masaba added: "It is fully dedicated to my trainer Vilayat Husain - thank you for making me somewhat strong, again. I strive to be the strongest person you have trained, ever. Both mentally and physically."
I've come to realise that beauty is a different kind of burden as you keep growing. When I was younger,it was more of a longing to be conventional & check all the boxes/fit-in kind of a burden.Now,that I'm almost 30...it's more an unapologetic ,rebellious kind of a burden.Eitherway,this whole damn idea of beauty is a burden. This was shot on the sidelines by my wonderful makeup artist Savleen,on the Iphone & completely unedited,which is important in the age of severe retouching .It is fully dedicated to my trainer @vilayathusain - thank you for making me somewhat strong,again. I strive to be the strongest person you have trained,ever. Both mentally & physically.
Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer, when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. Neena Gupta is now married to chartered account Vivek Mehra while Viv Richards is married to Miriam. Masaba is married to Phantom Films co-owner Madhu Mantena.
I’ts been a bit astonishing, how short life can be .. which is why I dropped every single ‘important’ thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today & even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband,though. Happy birthday , dad - I’m really trying to make this emotional , but you’re 66 now & still can’t send a whatsapp & think a smartphone is the devil incarnate. Slow
Masaba is a top designer and her fashion label, House of Masaba, is a favourite of Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput among others.