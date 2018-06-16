Masaba Gupta Posts About 'Beauty Is Burden' With Bodysuit Pic

I've come to realise that beauty is a different kind of burden as you keep growing. When I was younger,it was more of a longing to be conventional & check all the boxes/fit-in kind of a burden.Now,that I'm almost 30...it's more an unapologetic ,rebellious kind of a burden.Eitherway,this whole damn idea of beauty is a burden. This was shot on the sidelines by my wonderful makeup artist Savleen,on the Iphone & completely unedited,which is important in the age of severe retouching .It is fully dedicated to my trainer @vilayathusain - thank you for making me somewhat strong,again. I strive to be the strongest person you have trained,ever. Both mentally & physically.

