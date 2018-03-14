Masaba Gupta's Throwback Picture Of Her 'Childhood Problem' Is All Of Us

Masaba posted a picture of childhood on Instagram, also featuring Soni Razan and Ila Arun

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 14, 2018 22:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Masaba Gupta's Throwback Picture Of Her 'Childhood Problem' Is All Of Us

Masaba's throwback picture also features Soni Razdan and Ila Arun (Image courtesy - masabagupta)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Masaba posted her childhood pic with aunts Soni Razan and Ila Arun
  2. She was born to Neena Gupta and Viv Richards
  3. Masaba got married to Madhu Mantena in 2015
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta posted a cute throwback picture of her childhood on her Instagram. In the picture, Masaba can be seen engrossed in opening a tiny box as aunts Soni Razan and Ila Arun sat behind her. She captioned the picture: "While Soni aunty and Ila aunty look chic. I, of course, was about to lose my temper as a baby, on a box that didn't open my way, while drowning in my own cheeks. #itsachildhood problem." Little Masaba struggling with that tiny camera reel box is all of us in our childhood. Masaba got married Madhu Mantena, co-owner of Phantom Films in 2015.

Here's what she posted:
 


Earlier, Masaba shared a picture of an impromptu family reunion. The occasion was her father Viv Richards' birthday, for which the designer 'dropped every single important thing'. She shared a picture of her family on Instagram and wrote, "It's been a bit astonishing, how short life can be...which is why I dropped every single 'important' thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today and even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband, though. Happy birthday, dad - I'm really trying to make this emotional, but you're 66 now and still can't send a whatsapp and think a smartphone is the devil incarnate. Slow."
 


Comments
Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer. The couple was in a relationship in the eighties. Masaba's mother Neena Gupta got married to chartered account Vivek Mehra in 2008, while Viv Richards is married to Miriam.

Masaba achieved phenomenal success at a very young age in the Indian fashion circuit. Her fashion label, House of Masaba, is quite a hit amongst Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor among others.

Trending

Masaba Guptathrowback pictures

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Up By-ElectionsLose WeightBihar By-ElectionsGorakhpurStephen HawkingNirav ModiRex TillersonDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................