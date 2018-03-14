Masaba Gupta's Throwback Picture Of Her 'Childhood Problem' Is All Of Us

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta posted a cute throwback picture of her childhood on her Instagram. In the picture, Masaba can be seen engrossed in opening a tiny box as aunts Soni Razan and Ila Arun sat behind her. She captioned the picture: "While Soni aunty and Ila aunty look chic. I, of course, was about to lose my temper as a baby, on a box that didn't open my way, while drowning in my own cheeks. #itsachildhood problem." Little Masaba struggling with that tiny camera reel box is all of us in our childhood. Masaba got married Madhu Mantena, co-owner of Phantom Films in 2015.
Here's what she posted:
Earlier, Masaba shared a picture of an impromptu family reunion. The occasion was her father Viv Richards' birthday, for which the designer 'dropped every single important thing'. She shared a picture of her family on Instagram and wrote, "It's been a bit astonishing, how short life can be...which is why I dropped every single 'important' thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today and even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband, though. Happy birthday, dad - I'm really trying to make this emotional, but you're 66 now and still can't send a whatsapp and think a smartphone is the devil incarnate. Slow."
Masaba achieved phenomenal success at a very young age in the Indian fashion circuit. Her fashion label, House of Masaba, is quite a hit amongst Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor among others.