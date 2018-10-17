Neena Gupta On Why Prioritising Men Over Career Was A 'Mistake' And India's #MeToo Movement

Neena Gupta during a photoshoot for the House of Masaba. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Neena Gupta says her quest to find the right life partner shifted her focus from her career, reports news agency PTI. Neena Gupta, who will be next seen in Badhaai Ho releasing tomorrow says, that 'making men her priority was a big mistake.' She told PTI: "I was doing really well. I was writing, directing and producing some great things on television. What I went through in personal life had a big impression on my professional choices." Neena Gupta, who is best known for her roles in TV shows such as Saans and Khaandaan, added: "I always wanted to do good work and play strong parts. But when I look back now, I feel men became my priority and it was a big mistake. My focus shifted from career to finding the right man. Men should never be the prime focus of women's life."

Neena Gupta dated actor Alok Nath (the actor is currently on the receiving end of #MeToo allegations), Shaarangdev (son of vocalist Pandit Jasraj) and cricketer Sir Viv Richards (with whom she has a daughter named Masaba) before she married Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant and partner with PwC India, in 2008.

"As women, we always crave for family and a loving partner and in our quest to find that happy space we overlook a lot of things. I now understand I should have prioritised things better. It is close to impossible to find a man who can bear with a woman, who is a notch above or equal to him. Such men are still not there in this world. It is like we will always be facing trouble in our lives," she said.

"If we act strong it is a problem, and if we don't it is a problem. I don't know if any woman is completely happy with the way she leads her life or with the way people treat her," Neena Gupta added.

Speaking about the ongoing #MeToo movement in India, Neena Gupta said: "#MeToo has shaken the whole industry. But the sad part is that it is so hard to prove such incidents. I have been on my own for the longest time and have faced a lot of such incidents during my days in college, National School of Drama. I don't know how we can get a proof of a person groping us or touching us inappropriately. All we could do at that time was get used to it or try our best to avoid it."

Badhaai Ho, directed by Amit Sharma and it also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao.

