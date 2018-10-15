Masaba Reviews Mom Neena Gupta's Badhaai Ho: 'Saved The Best For Your Second Innings'

Masaba Gupta with mother Neena Gupta (Courtesy masabagupta)

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta recently watched Badhaai Ho, which features the actress in a pivotal role. After watching Badhaai Ho, Masaba couldn't stop raving about Neena Gupta's performance in the film and said: "Mom, to each time you questioned why you didn't get 'meatier' roles when you were younger. It's because they saved the best for your second innings and this is just the beginning." Masaba called the Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed film the "warmest, funniest and loveliest film that everyone needs right now." Masaba shared a picture with her mother from the screening, which took place on Sunday. "There are so many great stories out there and so many great films being made but nobody can touch a film with such heartbreakingly great actors. Your heart will literally break that they are only interested in showing you the best of their craft," an excerpt from Masaba Gupta's post dedicated to her mother read. Badhaai Ho, which is making way to the theatres on Thursday (a day prior to its scheduled release date), also features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.

The post shared by Masaba has been liked by filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Ananya Panday. Neena Gupta has shared Masaba's post on her Instagram timeline and added: "Kitna accha Likha meri beti ne."

Take a look at the post shared by Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta in an earlier interview to news agency IANS said that she did not read the script of Badhaai Ho and came onboard because of the interesting subject. "I did not even read the script of the film because the subject was so interesting. Female actors of our age don't get a chance to play such interesting characters. This phase of our life is not addressed only in our Hindi cinema. But I think the change is happening because of the youngsters who are writing such scripts," IANS quoted the actress as saying.

Badhaai Ho is a story of a middle aged couple (played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao ) with a grown up son, who are about to become parents again. Ayushmann Khurrana is playing Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's son in the film. The trailer of the film, which was released last month, managed to pique audiences' interest because of the subject matter.

Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer, when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. While Viv Richards is married to Miriam, Neena Gupta married chartered account Vivek Mehra in 2008.