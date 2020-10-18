Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar Share An Update On Badhaai Ho Sequel

Rajkummar Rao with Bhumi Pednekar. (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights The shooting of the film will begin in January 2021

Harshavardhan Kulkarni will direct the film

The first installment of the film was directed by Amit Sharma

As the National Award winning film Badhaai Ho clocked 2 years on Sunday, the film's sequel was officially announced on social media. Both Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar officially announced their association with the project on their respective Instagram accounts. The film titled Badhaai Do will begin the shooting in January 2021. Posting a picture with his co-star Bhumi, Rajkummar Rao wrote: "Toh date pakki? Haath milao Bhumi Pednekar (sanitiser laga ke), 2021 ki shuruat badhaiyon ke sath. Badhaai Do." Meanwhile, Bhumi wrote: "Aye Rajkummar Rao. Time to say Badhaai Do, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on."

Take a look at the post here:

The sequel will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and it will be produced by Junglee Pictures. The first installment of the film showcased the story of a middle aged couple (played by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta), who struggle with an unexpected case of pregnancy while Ayushmann Khurrana featured as their son. Sanya Malhotra played Ayushmann's love interest in the film and veteran actress Surekha Sikri starred as Gajraj Rao's mother.

The second part of the franchise will have a different storyline. In Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao will play the role of a cop, while Bhumi Pednekar, will be seen playing the role of a PT teacher.

Badhaai Ho was directed by Amit Sharma and it received awards and accolades. The film won two National Awards including the Best Popular Film Award Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress Award for Surkeha Sikri's performance.