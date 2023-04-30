Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Huma Qureshi And Others Celebrate Badhaai Do's Filmfare Wins

Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Chum Darang and others celebrate Badhaai Do's success

Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Chum Darang and others from team Badhaai Do assembled last night to celebrate the film's big win at the Filmfare Awards 2023. The cast of the film, which won six awards, celebrated the feat by cutting a cake. Attendees at the party included Rajkummar Rao, who won Best Actor at Filmfare Awards 2023 for his role in the film, Gulshan Devaiah, who played Rajkummar's love interest in the film and actress Chum Darang, who was cast opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Rajkummar Rao arrived at the party in his casual best. Gulshan Devaiah, dressed in all black, was seen posing for the shutterbugs. Chum Darang marked her presence at the party in a cute dress. The film's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni was also clicked at the party with Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

Also present at the party was actress Huma Qureshi, who looked lovely in a blue ensemble. Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has worked with Rajkummar in Stree, also attended the party.

Take a look at these pictures:

Badhaai Do won Best Film (Critics'), Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rajkummar Rao, Best Actress (Critics') for Bhumi Pednekar (she shared the award with Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Best Screenplay Award for Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Best Supporting Role for Sheeba Chaddha and Best Story for Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Badhaai Do showcases the story of two LGBTQ+ characters - a gay cop (played by Rajkummar Rao) and Bhumi Pednekar, who is dating another woman. Rajkummar and Bhumi decide to get married and live like flatmates to avoid pressure from their families and continue to see people that they like. Chum Darang played the role of Rimjim, Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in the film, while Gulshan Devaiah had a cameo as Rajkummar Rao's partner.