Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes His Badhaai Ho Co-Star Surekha Sikri A Speedy Recovery

Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday night, wished his Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri a speedy recovery, after the veteran actress was hospitalised on Tuesday. She suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday. The actor shared a still from the 2018 film, in which Surekha Sikri starred as his grandmother. Posting a picture on his Instagram story, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote in the caption: "Wish you a speedy recovery, Ma'am. Always with you." The National Award-winning actress is currently in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital, reported news agency PTI. Surekha Sikri's agent Vivek Sidhwani told news agency PTI on Tuesday, "She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continue to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon."

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, the veteran actress shared that she suffered a brain stroke in 2018, after which she took a short break from work. "I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahableshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon," she said."

For her performance in Badhaai Ho, Surekha Sikri received a National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress and she collected her award in a wheel chair and was honoured with a standing ovation at the award ceremony held in New Delhi, last year. Ayushmann Khurrana was also present at the ceremony last year. He received the National Award for the Best Actor for his performance in AndhaDhun. Badhaai Ho also received the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Surekha Sikri, a recipient of three National Film Awards, has also starred in several TV shows and has been a part of many theatre productions. Some of her most popular works include Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa, Badhaai Ho and the daily soap Balika Vadhu. She was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.