Surekha Sikri, Who Just Won National Award, Reveals She Suffered Brain Stroke 10 Months Ago

Surekha Sikri won a National Award for Badhaai Ho (courtesy ishashankvyas)

Highlights Surekha Sikri won her third National Award She was named as the Best Supporting Actress in the National Awards Surekha Sikri hasn't worked in 10 months because of her health

We loved veteran actress Surekha Sikri as Ayushmann Khurrana's daadi in Badhaai Ho no less than her portrayal of the strict dadisa in Balika Vadhu. The 74-year-old actress was recently honoured with the Best Supporting Actress National Award for Badhaai Ho, after which she revealed in an interview to Hindustan Times that she suffered a brain stroke some 10 months ago. The actress also said that she hasn't returned to work since the incident and is expected to completely recover soon: "I had a brain stroke ten months ago and I have been recovering since then. I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahableshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon," HT quoted her as saying.

When asked about how's she celebrating her National Award win, Surekha Sikri said: "Celebration toh yahi hai that I am very happy in my heart. I have been meeting my friends and family."

Meanwhile, Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas, who played the grown up version of Jagdish, paid a visit to his onscreen dadisa to congratulate her on her big win.

Badhaai Ho win marks Surekha Sikri's third National Award, all three as Best Supporting Actress. In 1988, she won a National Award for Tamas and then in 1995 for Mammo. Surekha Sikri, who graduated from the National School of Drama, was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989. In Bollywood, she has featured in small but significant roles in critically acclaimed films such as Zubeidaa, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and Raincoat. In TV, she's featured in shows such as Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Maa Exchange, Saat Phere and of course Balika Vadhu.

Meanwhile, Badhaai Ho fetched another National Award - Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who also starred in Badhaai Ho, won the Best Actor National Award for AndhaDhun.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.